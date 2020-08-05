Education suffers in Kashmir’s ‘endless’ lockdown

Students in Indian- administered Kashmir have actually missed out on the majority of their academic year due to the truth that the distressed area has actually been nearly in unlimitedlockdown

.

First, a lockdown was enforced following the choice to withdraw the area’s unique status. And then, the Covid-19 pandemic has actually shut schools once again. Slow web speeds suggest that online classes are not feasible as either a mentor tool or a discovering one.

So some individuals are attempting to alter that by performing schools for trainees in the open.

Video by Neha Sharma and Aamir Peerzada