Education secretary won’t say if schools should listen to CDC guidelines on reopening

“The CDC guidelines are just that, meant to be flexible and meant to be applied as appropriate for the situation,” DeVos instructed CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”
“There is nothing in the data that would suggest that kids being back in school is dangerous to them,” DeVos stated, when requested by Bash if she will guarantee mother and father and college students that schools shall be protected and pressed on well being steerage that claims kids are at highest threat when assembly in full-sized, in-person courses — doubling down on an identical remark she made final week.
“Kids need to be in school. They need to be learning, they need to be moving ahead. And we can’t — we cannot be paralyzed and not allow that or not be intent on that happening,” DeVos stated.
This story is breaking and shall be up to date.