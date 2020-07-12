Education secretary won’t say if schools should listen to CDC guidelines on reopening

“The CDC guidelines are just that, meant to be flexible and meant to be applied as appropriate for the situation,” DeVos instructed CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

“There is nothing in the data that would suggest that kids being back in school is dangerous to them,” DeVos stated, when requested by Bash if she will guarantee mother and father and college students that schools shall be protected and pressed on well being steerage that claims kids are at highest threat when assembly in full-sized, in-person courses — doubling down on an identical remark she made final week.

The feedback from the training secretary come as she and different members of the Trump administration push for US schools to reopen this fall amid the lethal coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump and the White House not too long ago pushed for the CDC to revise its college reopening guidelines, however the agency’s director, Dr. Robert Redfield, said last week that they will not be loosened.