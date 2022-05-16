The interview was conducted until May 12, that is, before the co-founder of “ArAr” foundation Avetik Chalabyan was deprived of liberty.

– Mr. Chalabyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently insisted that the international community now demands from us to lower the bar on the status of Artsakh. In your analysis, what are the grounds for making such an assertion?

– That term was put into circulation by Nikol Pashinyan. I think, as such, it is absurd, because the “international community” does not exist as a separate entity. There are countries whose interests are different in this region. Accordingly, they can demand different things from us. There are countries that demand from us to unconditionally hand over the whole of Artsakh to Azerbaijan, for example, Turkey, and that is known. Have you ever heard that Russia or China ever demand such a thing from us? No. Or have you heard that India demands it? In fact, the approaches of the countries are different. It is in line with their interests in this region. Therefore, to claim that there is a “mythical international community” that has a consolidated opinion and demands the same from us is simply absurd.

– If we try to prove the negotiation legacy that existed until 2018, what was the approach of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing at least regarding the status of Artsakh?

– In my opinion, one can rely on the documents that existed. For example, in 2007 The “Madrid Principles” or the Kazan Document of 2010 were formed. These documents reflect the approaches of the co-chairs, and we must rely on those documents, which, in fact, have important principles. The Armenian forces withdrew from the territories that were inhabited by Azeris before the first war, and instead the territories on which the NKR Republic was formed, the former NKAO region and the Shahumyan region, gained the right to self-determination. The main disagreements were over how the right to self-determination should be exercised, in what terms and by what mechanism. But that right to self-determination was openly accepted. That is the most important thing. It is formulated in the “Madrid principles”, and the Kazan document envisages a certain mechanism for its implementation. Let me remind you that Azerbaijan refused to sign the Kazan document. It reflected the consolidated position of the Co-Chairs at that moment. It also reflected Armenia’s opinion, because Armenia was also ready to sign it. Therefore, we should rely on real documents, not tell myths now.

– By the way, the deputies of the pro-government faction, after Pashinyan’s famous speech in the National Assembly, asked where in his words did you see an assertion that Artsakh would be left as part of Azerbaijan. They also said that any solution that could lead to the eviction of Armenians from Artsakh was not acceptable to them.

– Oh, that wording is demagoguery. In fact, it is obvious that leaving Artsakh in any status as part of Azerbaijan will lead to the eviction of Armenians, because Azerbaijan does not hide its disposition towards the expulsion of Armenians. This means that the solution that should take place and not lead to the eviction of Armenians should automatically exclude the subordination of Artsakh to Azerbaijan. It is as obvious as 2 + 2 = 4. If Eduard Aghajanyan wants to convince us that 2 + 2 is equal to 60, he will not succeed. They are trying to hide the same nonsense that they said on April 13 and 14. And not only Pashinyan said. Some people fell in front of him and tried to say, “Oh, what, Artsakh has a future within Azerbaijan?” We saw their future.

Luiza SUKIASYAN

“Aravot” daily

14.05.2022: