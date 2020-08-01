Edmonton Oilers: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

Edmonton likewise has the very best power play entering into the postseason which might be a significant issue for the Chicago Blackhawks if Corey Crawford isn’t dipping into 100 percent.
QUICKLOOK
Division: Pacific (second)
Record: 37-25 -9
Coach: Dave Tippett
LINEUP
Forwards:
Josh Archibald, Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Benson, Alex Chiasson, Leon Draisaitl, Tyler Ennis, Gaetan Haas, Zack Kassian, Jujhar Khaira, Cooper Marody, Connor McDavid, Ryan McLeod, James Neal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Joakim Nygard, Patrick Russell, Riley Sheahan, Kailer Yamamoto
Defensemen:
Ethan Bear, Matt Benning, Evan Bouchard, Philip Broberg, Caleb Jones, Oscar Klefbom, William Lagesson, Adam Larsson, Darnell Nurse, Kris Russell
Goaltenders:
Mikko Koskinen, Stuart Skinner, Mike Smith
SCHEDULE
The Oilers will contend in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers start onAug 1 when they handle the Blackhawks in a best-of-five series.
Game 1: Saturday,Aug 1, 3 p.m. ET
Game 2: Monday,Aug 3, 10: 30 p.m. ET
Game 3: Wednesday,Aug 5, 10: 30 p.m. ET
Game 4 (if required): Friday,Aug 7, TBD
Game 5 (if required): Saturday,Aug 8, TBD