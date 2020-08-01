Edmonton Oilers: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

Edmonton likewise has the very best power play entering into the postseason which might be a significant issue for the Chicago Blackhawks if Corey Crawford isn’t dipping into 100 percent.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE NHL PROTECTION ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Pacific (second)

Record: 37-25 -9

Coach: Dave Tippett

**

LINEUP

Forwards:

Josh Archibald, Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Benson, Alex Chiasson, Leon Draisaitl, Tyler Ennis, Gaetan Haas, Zack Kassian, Jujhar Khaira, Cooper Marody, Connor McDavid, Ryan McLeod, James Neal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Joakim Nygard, Patrick Russell, Riley Sheahan, Kailer Yamamoto

Defensemen:

Ethan Bear, Matt Benning, Evan Bouchard, Philip Broberg, Caleb Jones, Oscar Klefbom, William Lagesson, Adam Larsson, Darnell Nurse, Kris Russell

Goaltenders:

Mikko Koskinen, Stuart Skinner, Mike Smith

**

SCHEDULE

The Oilers will contend in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers start onAug 1 when they handle the Blackhawks in a best-of-five series.

Game 1: Saturday,Aug 1, 3 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday,Aug 3, 10: 30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday,Aug 5, 10: 30 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if required): Friday,Aug 7, TBD

Game 5 (if required): Saturday,Aug 8, TBD