Edmon Marukyan says discussions with Prosperous Armenia underway to challenge constitutional amendments – Panorama

Edmon Marukyan, a lawmaker from the opposition Bright Armenia Party, says they will have started joint debates with Prosperous Armenia Party, the greatest opposition group in the Armenian parliament, to challenge the constitutional amendments approved by the parliamentary majority to the Constitutional Court.

“We are holding discussions; there are several appeals that may be lodged,” the PM told reporters in the National Assembly on Tuesday, adding after the debates are over they will supply the necessary information to the public.

Marukyan refrained from making further comments, explaining only the “first round” of discussions has been held between the opposition forces.

Touching upon the controversial constitutional changes permitting the immediate replacement of three Constitutional Court judges and its chairman, the lawmaker said these have given their evaluation on the matter both during the parliamentary debates on a constitutional referendum early in the day in 2020 and Monday’s briefing in the parliament.

“The organic law is being amended in a few hours in violation of all accepted international standards as well as our Constitution, bypassing all political ethics, public hearings and discussions,” that he said.

Marukyan stressed rather than dealing with the coronavirus crisis in the united states the authorities “are busy with might be found.”

“If they are generating a political agenda, it cannot go unanswered; it will definitely have a counteraction,” he stated.