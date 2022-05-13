On March 11, Azerbaijan’s proposal was received.
▫️ Armenia has never և has no territorial claims to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The guarantee of the security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, the respect for their rights and freedoms, as well as the issue of determining the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh are fundamental for the Armenian side.
▫️ The Armenian side considers the commitments enshrined in the statements of November 9, January 11 and November 26 possible.
“The Armenian side is ready to start negotiations to sign a peace and normalization agreement.
“The Armenian side appealed to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to organize the talks.
Edmon Marukyan
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.