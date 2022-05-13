On March 11, Azerbaijan’s proposal was received.

▫️ Armenia has never և has no territorial claims to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The guarantee of the security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, the respect for their rights and freedoms, as well as the issue of determining the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh are fundamental for the Armenian side.

▫️ The Armenian side considers the commitments enshrined in the statements of November 9, January 11 and November 26 possible.

“The Armenian side is ready to start negotiations to sign a peace and normalization agreement.

“The Armenian side appealed to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to organize the talks.

Edmon Marukyan