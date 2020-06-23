Edmon Marukyan: Joint debates with Prosperous Armenia ‘underway’ to counteract constitutional reforms – 24News.am – Armenian News

The chief of the opposition Bright Armenia get together mentioned Tuesday that they’ve launched joint debates with lawmakers of Prosperous Armenia to submit a criticism to the Constitutional Court to dispute the legitimacy of the not too long ago adopted amendments.

“We are amid discussions with the Prosperous Armenia party; there are several applications that may be submitted after the debates are over. We will make the necessary information available to the public,” Edmon Marukyan instructed 24News.am on the National Assembly.

But the politician avoided additional feedback, promising to unveil extra particulars after having a “finalized decision”.

As for the truth that the controversial reforms to the natural regulation have been adopted solely by a single political power (the ruling My Step bloc in parliament), Marukyan mentioned they’ve already given their analysis, citing breaches of each worldwide norms and the Constitution of Armenia.

It comes after opposition lawmakers from the Prosperous Armenia get together initiated a petition late on Monday, agreeing on plans to apply to the excessive court docket to dispute the constitutionality of the measure.