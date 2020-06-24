Edmon, by succumbing to the blackmail of those ‘trampling on you’, you broke the backbone of our state today, committing political and moral suicide – Mikayel Minasyan – Armenian News

In a recently shared public post on Facebook, former Armenian Ambassador to the Holy See Mikayel MInasyan has responded to Edmon Marukyan, the leader of the Bright Armenia party, who announced his political team’s intention today for not joining the colleagues from Prosperous Armenia in applying to the Constitutional Court. Minasyan blamed the politician for ” breaking the backbone of our state, committing political and moral suicide”.

Below is the full text of the his address:

“Edmon, do you know the huge difference between you and Hrayr [Tovmasyan, the chair of the Constitutional Court]? There’s a great deal to say. A good deal of items that get condensed in the reality that Hrayr Tovmasyan’s godsons are increasingly being arrested upon order by the insane man, resisting all the attacks as real men, whereas your personal godson betrays you upon the first suitable occasion to later watch, sitting back at the National Assembly, his godfather being humiliated and then beaten. These are objective consequences.

“It has been two years now since they started accusing you of being my ‘project’, thereby leading you around by the nose at the expense of your personal dignity. You are living in the morbid reality of Nikol Pashinyan, having become the lave slave of that. Out of the fear of being related to me, you have converted into a puppet, a deplorable attaché of the enemy of the people and the state, destroying numerous young people’s future and political career.

“You did have the choice today. And the choice was between the state and the enemy of the state. You chosen the latter, hammering in, with your own hands, the last nail of the coffin of Armenia’s democracy. Letting your dignity down and succumbing to the blackmail of those who have been trampling on you for 36 months, your broke the backbone of our state, committing political and moral suicide.

“As opposed to you, Edmon, Hrayr and the other members of the Constitutional Court never succumbed to blackmail, unafraid of the insane person’s threats and hysterical fits. They never succumbed to cheap manipulations. Do you know why? Because they’d dignity.

“There are not any longer ‘sides’ in the Republic of Armenia. You are either with the insane man or the people. I was ready myself to be your ‘project’ today had you chosen to stand up by the people. But you opted for being ousted from the political arena with the vermin. You will soon be ousted, bearing forever the stigma of the ‘former’ [authorities’ servant] and a ‘pro-Nikol’ activist. Make no doubt about this! We are getting to leave behind also that institute of political slaves.

“Honorable members of Bright Armenia,

“If there are people among you who still accept the reality since it is – not that of Pashinyan’s Facebook [lives] – do become an opposition! An actual opposition. Do leave the ranks of the cataclysmic government, and stand by the people! The people will thankful, and we, your obedient servants, will soon be thankful to you. You still have the chance to abandon the downcast future.

“The National Assembly of Armenia now has one opposition [force] – in the image of the Prosperous Armenia party (PAP). Notwithstanding all the political persecutions, each and every of them will carry his / her chin in and the crown of his or her head high, because they unhesitatinglydid their utmost to avert the destruction of the state governed by rule of law.

“Blessed are those with a strong spirit.”

The draft law proposing amendments to the Constitution of Armenia passed the National Assembly’sfirst and 2nd reading on Monday.

In a statement released later the same day, the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction said that their lawmakers, exercising the authority vested included under the Constitution and other legal acts, had initiated a petition to apply to the Constitutional Court to dispute the compliance of the amendments with Articles 4, 5, 6, 168 and 169 of the organic law. They also submitted the signatures collected and the justification enclosed to the appeal to opposition lawmakers from Bright Armenia, requesting their support to the initiative.

At a news conference on Monday morning, Marukyan announced his political team’s decision, saying that are maybe not joining the PAP and opting alternatively for applying to the Constitutional Court on July 7 (after the end of the examination of the case dealing with 2nd President Robert Kocharyan).