Edmen Shahbazyan releases first statement following loss to Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 5

For the majority of his UFC profession, Edmen Shahbazyan has actually been the hammer. But on Saturday night in the UFC Vegas 5 centerpiece, he ended up being the nail.

After entering the brief notification headliner for the card from Las Vegas, the 11 -0 middleweight was promoted as the future of the department as he prepared to deal with seasoned competitor Derek Brunson.

With styles on ending up being the youngest champ in UFC history, Shahbazyan had a great deal of expectations loaded on his shoulders however he got a disrespectful welcome to the top 10 in the department after Brunson brutalized him with punches and elbows prior to making a 3rd round TKO interruption.

Following the battle, the 22- year-old possibility was carried to a regional health center for treatment however not long after, Shahbazyan launched a statement to upgrade his condition after suffering the first loss of his profession.

“I’m OK everyone just need some stitches,” Shahbazyan composed onInstagram “Thank you for all your messages, enjoy you all!

“Congrats to Derek Brunson tonight, he did a great job. No excuses, it’s the fight game and I’ll be back! Blessed to have the support I have from everyone.”

After making his agreement from Dana White‘s Contender Series, Shahbazyan made instant waves in the UFC with 4 straight wins including his last 3 by knockout or submission.

He lost versus Brunson however UFC president Dana White thinks that’s simply all part of the video game as he took a chosen action up in competitors in the primary occasion at UFC Vegas …