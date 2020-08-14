Editors’ Choice: What was the greatest SummerSlam match ever?

This year’s SummerSlam has the possible to be among the most remarkable in the occasion’s remarkable history with clashes in between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, Universal Champion Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Asuka, and more. But prior to WWE’s top Superstars fight at this year’s Biggest Event of the Summer, we ask: What was the greatest SummerSlam match ever?

John Cena vs. AJ Styles (2016)

