Edison Mail’s new OnMail email service launches in public beta

OnMail — the new email service from Edison Mail — is officially launching today in a public beta, offering the company’s reinvented take on email to the masses.

Edison is best known for its regular email app (which recently debuted a new premium subscription service), but at the end of the day, the original app is effectively just a fresh coat of paint and some additional nice features onto the regular Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, or iCloud mail experience. OnMail, on the other hand, is a more drastic attempt at fixing email from the ground up, offering a wholly new email service that’s designed around privacy and convenience.

Interestingly, OnMail is second major new email service to launch in 2020 with an eye towards fixing modern email woes, following the release of Hey (from the makers of Basecamp) earlier this year. Unlike Hey, though, OnMail offers a completely free tier. (Hey did add a 14-day burner account to try to appease Apple.)

The marquee feature for OnMail is similar to Hey — the ability to filter every new sender that tries to email you, and only allow those contacts you want into your inbox. Layered on top of that are Edison’s existing unsubscribe and block features, with the goal of giving users far…