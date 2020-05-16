Edison Mail rolls back update after iOS users reported they could see strangers’ emails

Edison Mail has rolled back a software program update that apparently let some users of its iOS app see emails from strangers’ accounts.

Several Edison users contacted The Verge to report seeing the glitch after they utilized the update, which was meant to permit users to sync knowledge throughout units. Reader Matthew Grzybowski stated after the update he had greater than 100 unread messages from the UK-based e mail account of a stranger. He didn’t should enter any credentials to see the emails, Grzybowski added.

Others on Twitter reported related points:

The firm stated it was a bug, not a safety breach, and that the problem appeared restricted to users of the iOS app.

“Ten hours ago a software update was rolled out to a small percentage of our user base. Some of these users who received the update are experiencing a flaw in the app impacting email accounts that was brought to our attention this morning,” the corporate stated in an e mail to The Verge. “We have quickly rolled back the update. We are contacting the impacted Edison Mail users (limited to a subset of those users who have updated and opened the app in the last 10 hours) to notify them.”

We are urgently working to resolve this technical downside in Edison Mail. Yesterday a software program update rolled out to a small p.c of our users. We have reverted that now and are reaching out to users who’ve been impacted as quick as we will. — Edison (@Edison_apps) May 16, 2020

Probably not a nasty thought to vary your password in case you use Edison Mail simply to be on the protected facet.