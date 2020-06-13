Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer | Football News





Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva are both out of contract in the summer

Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, says the club’s sporting director Leonardo.

Cavani, 33, and Silva, 35, are both out of contract in June but will remain with the club until the season is fully completed as PSG have been in the Champions League quarter-finals

“It was a really difficult decision to take. [Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani] are players who have had a big effect on this club’s history,” said Leandro.

“You always wonder if you should keep on down exactly the same path together or whether it’s better to avoid a scenario where you’ve stayed for one year too many.

“It’s been such a wonderful journey, but we’re coming to the finish. We had to produce a logical decision, both in financial terms and also considering the next generation of players coming through.

“Maybe it’s the wrong decision, I don’t know. There’s never a perfect moment. The Champions League is still on the agenda and the plan is to remain in the competition with them until the end of August.”

Thomas Meunier is certainly one of a number of players Leandro says he wants to keep at the club

Cavani, the club’s all-time leading scorer with 200 goals who joined from Napoli in 2013, has been attracting interest from Atletico Madrid and David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami within the past six months.

Atletico were not able to reach an agreement with PSG for Cavani in January, despite the Spanish club increasing their offer to £15m, with PSG valuing him at £25m.

Inter Miami also held discussions over a proposed deal for the striker before their debut MLS season earlier this year.

Managing owner Jorge Mas told Sky Sports News: “We have had conversations about Cavani, but I don’t want to make any comments further than that based on that he is a PSG player at the time.”

Silva joined the Parisians from Milan along side Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2012 and could be the club’s captain.

The Brazilian made 21 appearances in Ligue 1 prior to the season was abandoned due to coronavirus, and will lift the particular French subject in his previous season on the club.

Leandro likewise stated he or she wants Thomas Meunier, Layvin Kurzawa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to remain on the club and says there will be conversations over the following couple of months.