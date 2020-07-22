Edifier R1280DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers – Optical Input – Wireless Studio Monitors – 4 Inch Near Field Speaker – 42W RMS – Wood Grain (Black)



Edifier’s classic speakers just got better

it’s time to take our best-selling speakers and provide a massive upgrade. Equipped with all new features of a modern powered speakers. New inputs include a new optical, coaxial and wireless Bluetooth inputs. Experience HD audio for the first time. Contemporary style variant

Black wood look to keep the classic look with a New twist on the style of modern technology. Now your speakers can blend in well with your computer, television, record player or any other piece of technology. Side panel controls

use the side panel knobs for adjusting the EQ to your liking. The controls are located on the active/powered speaker. Twist the knobs on the side control unit to fit for your own personal preference of sound. Change the volume by adjusting the knob on the active speaker. Full list of inputs

newly added inputs such as optical and coaxial inputs upgrade our standard set of speakers into full HD set of bookshelf speakers. With the New additions, we have also left the RCA connections in tact for keeping the option for RCA or aux connections. Many of our customers have relied on Our RCA inputs and cables included. Also, achieve a wireless Bluetooth connection between you and your source like a phone or a laptop. Wireless remote

the newly included remote enables you to easily switch inputs, adjust volume and power with the use of the included remote. All new remote

with the newly redesigned wireless remote, control Bluetooth connected devices. Control playback with the buttons located in the square with the Bluetooth logo.

Studio sound quality – Naturally fine tuned sound reproduction from 4 inch bass and 13mm Silk dome tweeter.

Optical and coaxial inputs – digital inputs to enable lossless connection to most TV and computers.

Remote control – adjust the volume and toggle inputs at your fingertips. Bass and treble control located on the side of main speaker.

2 year warranty – quality components in solid MDF wood Housing are built to last. 24 month parts and labor warranty in USA and Canada.