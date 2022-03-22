We learned with deep sorrow about the untimely death of Edgar Meliksetyan, a member of the “Republic” faction of the Tumanyan community of Lori region. The Republic Party expresses its condolences and support to Edgar’s family, relatives and friends. “Republic” party

