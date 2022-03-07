Former Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court Edgar Ghazaryan spoke at the “Mirror” club about possible references to the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Armenia.

“When there is unrest in the world, in any other part of the world where there are conflicts, they objectively become much more dangerous. This is general. In this conflict in Eastern Europe, it is clear that Ukraine and Russia are not the only players. Involvement is multifaceted and multilayered, and they pose a threat to all conflicts. And especially for us, it is more sensitive and dangerous, because one of the main players in the conflict is one of our strategic partners in the EEU, the CIS and the CSTO. In other words, now it turns out that one of the key CSTO member states is in a military conflict, and Armenia is chairing that organization. And Armenia’s reaction in this situation is that on the day of the start of hostilities, at the suggestion of Nikol Pashinyan, midfielder Alen Simonyan dismissed the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces and his deputy, as well as other key officials of the Armed Forces Headquarters. And at the moment, our Armed Forces are beheaded when Armenia presides over the CSTO. To this, if we add a few other factors, our dangers become much more visible.

The Artsakh Defense Army is, in fact, following the path of demilitarization, which was one of Ilham Aliyev’s primary demands after the signing of the capitulation declaration. In other words, another summer conscription and demobilization, and the last conscript will leave the Artsakh Defense Army, which is not being replenished. Our compatriots living in Artsakh are now simply endangered because no one has defended them anymore. Russian peacekeepers have no problem defending Artsakh. They have a task to carry out a peacekeeping mission. In the event of such a military conflict, the lives and physical existence of our compatriots are in danger. At the same time, geopolitical processes are taking place, in which, in fact, Armenia does not participate. The only attitude to this major global conflict was Nikol Pashinyan’s speech from Armenia on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Diplomat’s Day, where he expressed only pain, compassion and such humanitarian outbursts. In other words, there is no political position, Armenia has no participation in the political process, “said Edgar Ghazaryan.

Ashot HAKOBYAN