Edgar Baghdasaryan’s ‘Lengthy Night’ wins Best Feature Film award at int’l festival – Panorama

“Lengthy Night” (Erken Kisher), a movie by Armenian director Edgar Baghdasaryan, has won the award for the Best Feature Film at the 3rd edition of The Indie For You Film Festival, the Armenian National Film Academy reports.

The historical drama produced by Yerevan’s Sharm Holding pivots around three stories set across a thousand years of Armenian history, where an unusual and attractive stone is the common thread.

Beginning in the 21st century, with an account about a couple whose relationship is under stress, the film dates back in time to the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and far to the country’s distant past in the early 11th century to produce three self-contained stories of human strife.

Opening with the contemporary story of a couple driving aimlessly around Yerevan at night, venting their frustrations with a scene that features the husband picking up a prostitute, while his wife sits furiously in the vehicle, “Lengthy Night” touches upon the tragedies of Armenia’s past, the memory of which continue steadily to hold the country together as a nation to this day.

The film starring Shant Hovhannisyan, Samvel Grigoryan, Luiza Nersisyan and Babken Chobanyan, won most readily useful film honors and five other awards, including for best script, cinematography and director, at Armenia’s Anahit National Awards Ceremony in 2019.