Edgar Baghdasaryan’s ‘Lengthy Night’ to screen at Parana International Films Festival – Panorama

“Lengthy Night” (Erken Kisher), a movie by Armenian director Edgar Baghdasaryan, is set to screen at the Parana International Films Festival (PIFF) of Argentina set up for 4- 8 September.

The movie has actually been consisted of in the Official Selection 2020 of the movie festival, the National Cinema Center of Armenia reported.

The historic drama produced by Yerevan’s Sharm Holding rotates around 3 stories set throughout a thousand years of Armenian history, where an uncommon and appealing stone is the typical thread.

Beginning in the 21st century, with a story about a couple whose relationship is under tension, the movie returns in time to the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and far into the nation’s remote past in the early 11th century to develop 3 self- consisted of stories of human strife.

Opening with the modern story of a couple driving aimlessly around Yerevan at night, venting their disappointments with a scene that consists of the hubby getting a woman of the street, while his partner sits intensely in the vehicle, “Lengthy Night” discuss the disasters of Armenia’s past, the memory of which continue to hold the nation together as a country to this day.

The movie starring Shant Hovhannisyan, Samvel Grigoryan, Luiza Nersisyan and Babken Chobanyan, won finest movie honors and 5 other awards, consisting of for finest …