Eden Monaro:Labor leader Anthony Albanese under the gun as critical seat goes to the polls

Anthony Albanese’s leadership will undoubtedly be put to the test on Saturday as voters head to the polls in the Eden-Monaro by-election during a once-in-a-hundred year pandemic.

The marginal federal seat is on a knife edge but after the government’s bungled response to the summer bushfire crisis on the New South Wales’ South Coast, Labor’s Kristy McBain is the slight favorite to beat Liberal Fiona Kotvojs.

Labor Party’s Mike Kelly won the electorate in 2016 but stepped down in April 2020 due to health concerns.

If the opposition relinquish the seat, given the seething anger still lingering in the bushfire ravaged community, it may spell trouble for Mr Albanese’s leadership.

Test of leadership: Labor leader Anthony Albanese is hoping to quell questions about his popularity with a win in the critical seat of Eden Monaro

The race between Labor’s Kirsty McBain (on left) and Liberal Fiona Kotvojs (right) is expected to be close

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack believes the Eden-Monaro by-election is a ‘close-call’, saying the result probably will not be known at the end of the day.

‘It will be a close call. I’m not quite sure whether the actual result will be known tonight,’ Mr McCormack told reporters at a polling booth in Tumut.

Both major parties are already rehearsing their excuses should they lose a vote that has been struggled the backdrop of drought, bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Albanese said the government had ‘complacency at its heart’ and thought it could ‘drift through this byelection’.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heckled out of town by angry Cobargo residents in January.

Most voters have snoozed through the by-election campaign but a fish tank full of green algae in a photograph posted by ALP candidate Kirsty McBain did catch fire online

Members of the community hurled insults and refused to shake hands with Mr Morrison facing TV news cameras.

The group claimed these were ‘forgotten’ by the Liberal Party Government and weren’t receiving enough disaster support after losing homes.

Mr Albanese said the by-election is approximately those people who don’t have ‘power’ or a ‘voice’ in Eden Monaro.

‘This is approximately the beef farmers that we’ve met who have not had support, the chook farmers that are struggling … This is approximately people continuing to have problems with mental health problems six months after the fires,’ that he said.

‘This is definitely an opportunity for the people who have not been heard, to speak up through the ballot box and say this government needs to do better.’

Polls close at 6pm sharp.