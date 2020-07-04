Eden-Monaro by-election down to the wire between Labor and Liberals as John Barilaro makes a claim

Labor may narrowly hold Eden-Monaro but the results of the by-election will hinge on preference flows from the enormous quantity of early voters.

With almost 39 percent of the votes counted, Labor’s Kristy McBain is slightly ahead on 50.75 per cent after projected preference flows.

Liberal Fiona Kotvojs is expected to take 49.25 per cent of the two-party preferred vote.

But still another 38 percent of the southeastern NSW electorate’s voters voted early and their ballots remain being counted, while 15 per cent made postal votes.

No results have already been released yet from the pre-poll ballots.

Labor candidate for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain (left) and Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese are seen at Merimbula Primary School in Merimbula, NSW, Saturday, July 4, 2020

‘There are 43,000 votes sitting in the pre-poll voting centre counting facility in Fyshwick in Canberra,’ Labor senator Tim Ayres told party supporters in coastal town Merimbula.

‘That does mean that it’s going to be a while before anyone with any confidence will have the ability to predict the results either today or through the day tomorrow.’

So far, Labor’s primary vote is down significantly more than four points on its 2019 election result and the Liberals have also had a small swing against them.

The Greens’ primary vote has also dropped, by 3.57 points.

But Labor appears to be picking up good preference flows from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party and the Help End Marijuana Prohibition party.

Labor sources said the trend in pre-poll preferences appeared to be broadly in accordance with what was seen among Saturday’s votes.

But Liberal frontbencher Angus Taylor pointed to his party’s scrutineers saying primary vote results from Yass and Merimbula pre-polls were more favourable to Dr Kotvojs.

‘This is a repudiation of the left-wing politics that (Labor leader Anthony) Albanese and the Greens stand for,’ he said.

‘When you look at the booths, it’s those tradie-type booths, whether it is in Queanbeyan or Cooma … that’s where we’ve done the best.’

Senator Ayres continued to cast Labor as the underdog.

‘It could be an extraordinary upset victory for the Labor Party currently in this seat to claw right back a victory for the Labor party in Eden-Monaro,’ he said.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro, who initially considered running in the by-election for the Nationals, said there hadn’t been a sense of anger from voters heading to the booths on polling day.

Nationals candidate Trevor Hicks conceded about 9pm, along with his party steady on 6.7 percent of the vote.

‘I wish I could go a bit further, but obviously it had been always a hard task with COVID restrictions and, you know, such a limited time that we’ve had,’ he told supporters.

‘But I do believe we’ve made an impact for the farmers of this region.’

Volunteers watch for the link between the by-election for the seat of Eden-Monaro at the Labor party election function in Merimbula, NSW, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Voting is finished with Labor’s Kristy McBain or Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs expected to win the vote

The polls have closed in the Eden-Monaro by-election, that has turned out to be a tight contest between Labor and the Liberals.

Both major parties happen to be rehearsing their excuses whenever they lose the battle that’s been fought against the backdrop of drought, bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic in the past half a year.

There are 14 candidates running but the race is widely expected to come down to a contest between Labor’s Kristy McBain and Liberal Fiona Kotvojs, neither of whom is probable to win on primary vote alone.

About half of the total of 114,000 voters have cast their votes by post, betting odds have the Labor candidate slightly ahead.

The by-election for the federal seat in the south eastern corner of NSW was triggered when respected Labor member Mike Kelly resigned from parliament due to health concerns.

A total of 114,000 voters will decide what is shaping up to be a test-run for a federal election with the seat seen as a bellwether electorate.

VOTES COUNTED ON SATURDAY EDEN-MONARO RESULTS SO FAR BEFORE MIDNIGHT SATURDAY 62,216 votes counted (54.4 percent of electorate) PRIMARY VOTE LABOR – Kristy McBain – 36.85 percent (down 2.9 points on 2019 result) LIBERALS – Fiona Kotvojs – 37.35 percent (up 0.87 points) NATIONALS – Trevor Hicks – 5.48 percent (down 1.17 points) GREENS – Cathy Griff – 5.79 percent (down 3.19) SHOOTERS, FISHERS AND FARMERS – Matthew Stadtmiller – 5.78 percent (didn’t run in 2019) HELP END MARIJUANA PROHIBITION – Michael Balderstone – 2.62 per cent (didn’t run in 2019) – TWO-PARTY PREFERRED LABOR 51.29 per cent (up 0.44 points) LIBERALS 48.71 per cent (down 0.44 points)

Labor leader Anthony Albanese was trying to claim underdog status in the lead-up.

‘Eden-Monaro happens to be held by the party in government, that’s among the reasoned explanations why we are facing it in this by-election,’ Mr Albanese said at a Merimbula polling station where Ms McBain cast her vote on Saturday.

‘The only time that hasn’t happened is when Mike Kelly won the seat in 2016 and then again a year ago.’

In contrast, Liberal backbencher Jason Falinski pointed to the history of by-elections, where a government has not won a seat from the opposition in 100 years.

‘Obviously Labor could be feeling a lot of pressure today to make sure that they maintain this seat,’ he told ABC tv.

The vast electorate that surrounds the ACT has endured drought, floods, bushfires and the coronavirus recession recently.

Voters and party representatives interact outside Bungendore Public School on July 04, 2020 in Bungendore, Australia

The seat of Eden-Monaro was vacated when Labor MP Mike Kelly (pictured) retired

‘Today is a chance to send government a message that six months on from bushfire we shouldn’t still be looking forward to assistance, a chance to send a message that businesses need help, and they need a plan for the future,’ Ms McBain told reporters after casting her vote.

THE SEAT OF EDEN-MONARO Eden-Monaro in southern New South Wales was Australia’s bellwether seat from 1972 until 2016, when Labor’s Mike Kelly won back his old seat even though Malcolm Turnbull’s Liberal-National Coalition government was narrowly re-elected. This electorate had voted for every winning side from Gough Whitlam to Tony Abbott. If the Liberal Party’s Fiona Kotvojs prevails on Saturday against Labor’s Kristy McBain, it’ll be the very first time since 1920 that a federal government has won a seat from the Opposition at a by-election. In the election lead-up, Roy Morgan had the Liberal Party slight in front of Labor in Eden-Monaro as Newspoll did. Eden-Monaro covers bushfire damaged aspects of the NSW South Coast.

Ms Kotvojs said the electorate needs to be rebuilt after a tough half a year.

‘So people need to think of which of the candidates is able to be a strong voice in government to deliver, which of the candidates brings a breadth of skills to be able to deliver with this diverse electorate,’ she told reporters after casting her vote at a Jerrabomberra polling booth.

Nationals candidate Trevor Hicks hopes voters will look past the slick campaign machines of the two major parties and vote for him as an alternative.

‘It really need someone at this stage to support them after the fires, after the COVID restrictions that we’ve had, and the drought which has affected so many farmers,’ Mr Hicks told Sky News.

The electoral commission has warned people it could take longer than usual to cast their vote due to coronavirus safety measures.

Voting places will have hand sanitiser and social distancing measures in position, and folks have been asked to bring their own pen or pencil.

Scott Morrison said on Thursday employment was a major factor in the by-election.

‘Right here, right now, it’s about jobs and jobs here in Eden-Monaro,’ he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

‘I need someone here on the ground … that will fight for anyone jobs and will storm into my office and say, ‘The primary producers need this now, boss,’ or, ‘The timber millers need this’.’

NSW state ministers John Barilaro and Andrew Constance knocked one another out of contention at the start of the race, during the final week Mr Barilaro, the deputy premier, has faced accusations he is undermining the Liberals so he can have a clear tilt at the seat in 2022.

Labor has accused the government of talking big in the lead-up to voters going to the polls, especially about the bushfire recovery, but in addition about having poor follow-through when it comes to delivering what folks need.

Kristy McBain (pictured) is the local mayor for Bega and is the favourite to win the federal seat

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance (pictured with wife Jennifer) declared he’d run before pulling out

‘This electorate does not need somebody who will just sit there and give a tick to the government, this electorate needs someone who’ll speak up for them,’ Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said in the coastal town of Narooma on Friday.

‘We’ve been centered on the needs of the people of Eden-Monaro, we’ll carry on to be so after polls close at six o’clock, when parliament resumes in August, when the budget comes down in October, for the duration of next year.’

Labor candidate Kristy McBain, a former mayor of Bega, rose to prominence advocating for her community during the summer’s bushfire crisis.

‘I need to conquer the line here to ensure that I can amplify the voices of the people that matter right now and that’s the people that are feeling left behind and forgotten in Eden-Monaro,’ she said.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the delivery of help to people in the region really needed a voice in his government.

‘We really need people who have boots on the ground as section of my government to make certain that we’re delivering rather than sniping from the sidelines,’ he told the Sounds of the Mountains radio station on Friday.

‘I need my Liberal candidate to be the member for Eden-Monaro so we can get this to rebuilding dream a reality.’

Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs defended her own home near Cobargo from bushfires in January.

Saturday’s by-election was triggered when respected Labor member Mike Kelly retired for health reasons.

Dr Kotvojs ran against him in the 2019 general election, wiping two points off his margin to are available in just 1685 votes behind.

Both Labor and Liberals anticipate another tight race now.

