Eden Hazard: Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid forward fine after injury ‘scare’ | Football News





Eden Hazard suffered an injury ‘scare’ during Real Madrid’s victory over Eibar

Eden Hazard is fine after suffering an injury “scare” during Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Eibar on Sunday, says Zinedine Zidane.

Hazard assisted captain Sergio Ramos to make it 2-0 before being replaced on 61 minutes, and was seen with an ice pack on the ankle he fractured during Real’s defeat to Levante to February.

The Belgium international had surgery in the United States in March and looked set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines, but the suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic has given him time to recover.

Hazard assisted Sergio Ramos for Real’s second goal against Eibar

“We knew Hazard would probably lack a little sharpness if he played the whole game,” Real boss Zidane said. “He played for an hour, and played well, and he took a hit, which will do him good.

“He’s had a knock, a scare, but that’s football. He was fine at half-time, he was happy and he’s not afraid. He is happy with what he’s done and we’re happy with his work and that of the whole team.

“We have players up top who can always make the difference. I think when Hazard laid it to Sergio, he could have scored himself too, but he’s altruistic, so he gave it to Sergio. It’s unselfish and I love to see things like that.”

Hazard fractured his ankle during Real’s match against Levante in February

Real’s victory over Eibar closed the gap on league leaders Barcelona to two points on their return to La Liga action.

As well as Ramos, Toni Kroos and Marcelo also scored for Zidane’s side in a game played behind closed doors at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium – Real’s training complex.