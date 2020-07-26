Eden Hazard struggling with weight of Real Madrid shirt, says Fabio Capello | Football News





Eden Hazard has actually discovered it hard to duplicate his Chelsea type at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has actually had a hard time to deal with the concern of using the Real Madrid shirt following his relocation from Chelsea, according to previous Real head coach Fabio Capello.

Hazard signed up with the Spanish side from Chelsea on a five-year agreement last summer season, in an offer worth approximately a reported ₤130 m.

The Belgium global got here having actually motivated Chelsea to 2 Premier League prizes throughout his time at Stamford Bridge, however has actually up until now stopped working to duplicate that type in Spain.

Injuries restricted Hazard to simply 21 looks in all competitors this season, leading the gamer to personally confess the season was the worst of his profession.

Fabio Capello coached Real Madrid over 2 spells

Those beliefs have actually been shared by Capello, and the Italian, who coached Real over 2 spells in 1996/97 and 2006/07, believes the weight of expectations at the club has actually added to his underwhelming start.

“He hasn’t been the player he was at Chelsea and he was injured for a long time, he hasn’t adapted,” Capello informed Marca.

“I’ve always thought of him as a great player but the Real shirt weighs heavily and Hazard has sunk this year. It’s clear that he’ll be better next season.”

With Hazard struggling for type, Karim Benzema took on the bulk of the goal-scoring obligations at the Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema’s respected type in front of objective assisted move Real to a very first La Liga title considering that 2017

The French striker took pleasure in one of the very best seasons of his profession, netting 21 league objectives and shooting Real to a record-extending 34 th La Liga crown.

“He’s become a benchmark for Real,” Capello included when going over Benzema’s type.

“He has taken on responsibility that he didn’t have when he played with Cristiano Ronaldo, he has a nose for goal and he’s shown it.”