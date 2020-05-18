Eden Hazard back in Real Madrid training and aiming to be ready for La Liga restart | Football News





Eden Hazard shows up for coronavirus screening in Madrid previously this month

Eden Hazard claims he mores than happy to be back training with his Real Madrid team-mates and is aiming to be totally healthy when Spain’s La Liga returns.

The previous Chelsea ahead has had an injury-ravaged launching period considering that his step from the Premier League for an offer worth ₤130 m, and has actually not played considering that February 22.

Football’s suspension came with a great time for Hazard, that was established to miss out on around 2 months with a broken ankle joint.

In a video on Real Madrid’s Twitter account, Hazard claimed: “Very excellent to be back on the pitch to deal with the kids. We currently simply have to delay for the video games however I’m really delighted.

“After 2 months out, I require extra health and fitness and extra [training] with the sphere. So, I simply desire to be ready for the following video game.”

Hazard has actually been bothered by injuries in his initial period at Real Madrid

Hazard was talking after Real’s initial training session back in tiny teams, having actually accomplished private sessions recently.

La Liga hopes to return to complete training and suits in the coming weeks, although it has yet to verify days for components.

“Now [the training sessions] are much better. The initial week was a little bit odd now we can be back in the team and with goalkeepers also, so it’s even more like we desire,” he included.

“So now we want to be all together and try to work as a group.”

Real Madrid are 2 factors behind leaders Barcelona in the stopped La Liga table, with 11 suits to play.