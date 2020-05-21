Eddie Pepperell to miss PGA Championship and hopes to play UK events | Golf News



















Eddie Pepperell says he’s doubtless to miss this yr’s PGA Championship and will stay in Europe for the foreseeable future

Eddie Pepperell has confirmed he has no plans to journey to the United States for the PGA Championship in August and has questioned the logistics of abroad gamers competing on the PGA Tour.

Pepperell intends to prioritise enjoying on the European Tour if rumours of a run of events within the UK beginning on the finish of July come to fruition, and he feels it isn’t worthwhile to undergo an exhaustive means of quarantine and testing simply to play in a single main championship.

“Even if the rules were to change, and if the rumours from the European Tour are true and there might be some golf to be played in the UK in July and August in a run, I will prioritise that ahead of one major championship in San Francisco,” Pepperell informed Sky Sports News.

“Playing the UK events makes more sense to me, and I can’t see myself going anywhere outside of Europe, and I’ve got a holiday booked in Ibiza in July!”

Pepperell additionally hinted that the scheduled return of PGA Tour aggressive motion subsequent month was too quickly, insisting he would fairly wait till the world returns “closer to some kind of normality” earlier than resuming.

“The unfortunate position PGA Tour players are in, as things stand, is that this season is going to count,” he added. “If this season was rolling forward and there were no eligibility issues I think that would definitely change the decisions some players are making.

“They’re in all probability going to be compelled to play, however I do not assume you’ll be able to adhere to the foundations 100 per cent, so if we’re going to go forward with this, we’ve got to acknowledge there are going to be some infractions. This could put the gamers in a clumsy place.

“But it is a phenomenal operation that they are going to have to give you over the following month. Is it value it? I suppose many individuals would say that it’s.

“My personal opinion is I would rather wait until we can get back closer to some kind of normality and then come back than force it to happen, but that doesn’t mean I think it’s wrong.”

Pepperell’s opinions are prolonged to the Ryder Cup in September, which appears doubtless to go forward with out spectators regardless of the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm expressing their issues.

“I don’t think it would be the same, and the most concerning thing is what Rory and Jon Rahm have said. Neither of them would feel like it would be a proper Ryder Cup without fans,” Pepperell mentioned.

“They’re the 2 guys you want to be enjoying very well at Whistling Straits if you would like to win it, so if we care in regards to the outcome, then we should not be fascinated with enjoying it.

“The spectacle of the Ryder Cup wouldn’t even be close to what it should be. If there is one event in golf that really matters in terms of the atmosphere, it’s the Ryder Cup.

“We all know what Padraig Harrington is like. He’s very intense and so invested he’ll simply take that optimistic strategy, and that is to his credit score. I can perceive why he would nonetheless need it to go forward, however as a fan, and as somebody who’s doubtless to be watching, it would not be an ideal spectacle.

“The Masters may work with out followers in a pleasant, quaint type of means, however it might be bizarre to see the US Open, in New York, with out the followers. You’ll nonetheless in all probability hear them, although, even when they’re locked down!

“Why not just wait until things are back and we can enjoy all golf as a spectacle again?”