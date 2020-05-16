Eddie Jones: England head coach says some players will return in ‘terrible’ condition | Rugby Union News





England head coach Eddie Jones thinks some players will return in ‘horrible’ condition following the coronavirus lockdown

Rugby players not dedicated to sustaining their health through the coronavirus lockdown will return in “terrible” condition when the game resumes, says England head coach Eddie Jones.

Rugby, like many different sports activities, has come to a standstill as a result of pandemic and competitions have been suspended since March. The Six Nations match was placed on maintain with England on the prime the standings.

With World Rugby suspending all take a look at matches scheduled for July on account of journey curbs and well being protocols, a fast return for the contact sport isn’t on the playing cards.

England’s final match was a 33-30 victory in opposition to Wales in the Six Nations in March

“You are going to find out about your players, you are going to find out which of your players really want to get better and which players only want to get better to keep the coach happy,” Jones stated in a web based teaching class with different coaches.

“Some players will come out of this better, some players will come out of this terrible. How your team comes out of it, you don’t know. But the big thing for the team is not what you do now, it’s what you do when you get back together.”

Jones stated final month that the monetary affect of the coronavirus disaster is more likely to consequence in tighter rugby squads, which will put a premium on players who can function at completely different positions and he reiterated that time.

“I would encourage each player to develop a new skill,” Jones added. “Can they develop an offload skill out of the back Again, look at their favourite player, see what skill they’ve got, and see if they can develop it.”