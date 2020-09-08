Eddie Jones coaching podcast: Culture over performance with Great Britain hockey coach Danny Kerry | Rugby Union News





Eddie Jones is joined by hockey coach Danny King on this week’s podcast

This week, England Rugby’s The Eddie Jones Coaching Podcast welcomed England and Great Britain men’s hockey head coach Danny Kerry MBE.

Kerry is the most successful coach in British hockey history, having led England and Great Britain’s women to numerous successes, including 2016 Olympic gold in Rio.

In 2018, he was appointed head coach for the men’s hockey team and although they work in different sports, Jones and Kerry have shared several different coaching methods.

“I remember when Danny won the gold medal and hearing a few people talk about the way he coached and obviously winning the gold medal you’ve got to do a lot of things right,” Jones said.

“We’ve met on a number of occasions and I’ve stolen a number of ideas from the women’s hockey, and now the men’s hockey, and it’s of real benefit.

“It’s one of the beauties about being in England is you have access…