Eddie Jones backs ‘influential’ Joe Marler amid Sir Clive Woodward criticism | Rugby Union News

England head coach Eddie Jones has actually backed prop Joe Marler in the wake of criticism from World Cup- winning coach Sir Clive Woodward, in a special chat with Sky Sports Rugby.

Woodward, who led England to Rugby World Cup magnificence in Australia back in 2003, today identified Marler and Dan Cole as “embarrassing” for their behaviour in an interview 2 days prior to the 2019 World Cup last versus South Africa in Japan – a last England lost 32-12

“Honestly, I sat there and it was like Laurel and Hardy,” Woodward stated. “I’m going: ‘I understand they’re on the bench however this is 48 hours from the World Cup last’. It was to me bad which is me being respectful. It was truly bad.

“South African reporters came near me after these 2 had actually ended up larking around after 20 minutes – it wasn’t larking around, it was humiliating – and stated: ‘well if that’s the state of mind in the England camp we have actually got half a possibility’.

“That said everything to me. I think they got complacent…They got it wrong. I have exchanged curt texts with (England head coach) Eddie (Jones) since because he has heard what I have been saying. They got it wrong.”

Speaking solely as a visitor on a Sky Sports Rugby Podcast unique on Thursday, together with Will Greenwood and James Gemmell, Jones backed Harlequins loosehead-prop Marler as an essential member of the England set-up.

“Well he [Woodward] is a World Cup winner, so he’s constantly got the last word,” Jones informed SkySports

“Look, could we have prepared much better? Yeah, naturally we might have. The outcome is we didn’t play well in the last, so we didn’t prepare well.

“I’ve accepted obligation for that. We did whatever we believed we required to do, however in some cases there’s simply something there concealing behind the drape you do not discover. And if it was that simple, we ‘d never ever lose a video game of rugby.

“We work as difficult as we can to discover that, and in some cases we’re not best. That held true for the last.

“Diversity is rather a popular subject at the minute, and I’ve constantly taken pleasure in groups that vary.

“It’s essential to have variety not just in your team however likewise in your training group.

“We’ve got people like Joe Marler who is quite a private person. He beats to his own drum, we still have not discovered what drum it is however we’re trying to find it.

“He is such a prominent gamer in our group. Because he enjoys betting England, he commits himself to being the very best prop he can be.

“I’ve never ever seen a chap strength train as difficult as him regularly in all my time in rugby.

“And then he’s got particular tricks. He likes to play the fool in front of individuals, however he’s an extremely smart person, excellent married man, excellent for the more youthful people.

” I can keep in mind among the early training sessions in the [2020] Six Nations, Will Stuart’s enter into the team having actually played 10 video games for Bath, still damp round the ears, and no one informed Joe to do it, however, at the end of the session, he’s there for 30 minutes with Will going through all the binds.

“He simply ended up being like an informal coach for him.

“You can draw any variety of stories out of it – you can take a look at the gamers having an ice cream after training, somebody was chuckling after training, somebody acted like this at a particular interview – you can draw all those things out however at the end of the day, it’s quite basic: they [South Africa] were at their finest, we weren’t.

“We weren’t sufficient to return up the mountain. Will we gain from that? Yes we will, and we’ll be much better geared up to manage it next time.

“And that’s how it generally works in sport.”

Marler reacted to Woodward’s remarks himself through Twitter, specifying: “Change the record Sir Clive – you should be grateful you can ” milk the cow” for another 3 years @CliveWoodward”

The 30- year-old retired from England task in 2018, prior to reversing his choice and taking a trip to the World Cup in Japan.

He was prohibited for 10 weeks in March for getting the genital areas of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones throughout the Six Nations match at Twickenham.

“What’s a maverick? Someone who behaves a little bit differently from the norm,” Jones included.

“To me it’s constantly about what they can give the group. Whether they can include worth to the group.

“There’s particular behaviours I believe are non-negotiable and particular behaviours that are flexible.

“When you’re taking a look at a group, there’s a particular level of discipline you require. You see the Last Dance and the something Dennis Rodman did was he trained hard. So that was a non-negotiable part of what he provided for the Bulls, which’s definitely part of our group.

“How they act beyond that, we can constantly permit latitude as long as it does not impact the balance of the group.

“That [World Cup final week] was a challenging week for us. We needed to be at our outright finest to beat New Zealand, otherwise we do not make the last.

“You climb one mountain, you have actually got to boil down and after that you need to return up once again.

” I believed we were great at boiling down, what we weren’t rather proficient at was getting up. And South Africa were right at the top of their video game.

“They had a scenario where they most likely didn’t need to be at their finest in the semi-final, they were at their finest in the last, and we didn’t fulfill that.

“I didn’t have the team where they needed to be. Can I learn from it? I’m always learning. I’m 60 now and I’m still learning how to coach rugby.”