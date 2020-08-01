Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth after Premier League relegation | Football News







Eddie Howe has actually left his task as Bournemouth supervisor by shared permission.

After the Cherries’ relegation to the Championship, Howe stated ending his 25- year association with the club was “one of the hardest (decisions) I’ve ever had to make”.

“Although the affection and love I have for this football club will always remain, we collectively feel that now is the right time for the club to go in a new direction,” he stated, in an open letter to the club’s advocates.

“Bournemouth will constantly remain in my heart, however I strongly think that now is the correct time for the club to have a modification.