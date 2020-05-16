Eddie Hearn plans boxing return with Matchroom Fight Camp | Boxing News





Eddie Hearn hopes to stage Dillian Whyte’s battle with Alexander Povetkin

Eddie Hearn is planning to carry again boxing in July by staging a collection of exhibits at his Matchroom headquarters in Essex.

Hearn is keen to get a head-start when the sporting lockdown is eased, with the British Boxing Board of Control indicating bouts can return in two months’ time topic to a collection of strict rules.

The collection shall be known as Matchroom Fight Camp, with plans for 4 consecutive weekends of motion in July and August.

One of the fights Hearn is hoping to stage is Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight conflict with Alexander Povetkin, in addition to a girls’s world title battle between Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas.

Hearn advised the Daily Mail: “It is a big mission. We are going to show our headquarters right here into an outside venue for reside boxing, with a full cover in the course of the backyard and the ring overlooking London.

“We are building changing rooms for the fighters, setting up a space for a ring walk, and figuring out how we can do everything you need for this kind of production with as few people as possible.”

0:58 Hearn advised Sky Sports News an Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury heavyweight showdown would doubtless be a two-fight deal for 2021 Hearn advised Sky Sports News an Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury heavyweight showdown would doubtless be a two-fight deal for 2021

Hearn’s plan, which he says is at a complicated stage, would come with inserting the fighters and all battle night time personnel in a neighborhood resort for 5 days previous to the competition.

They could be topic to coronavirus testing and social distancing could be enforced always, that means the playing cards must be staged with out followers or media.

Another difficulty for Hearn to beat is his evident need to stage championship contests, regardless of the board insisting earlier this month that the game will return with non-title contests.

Hearn added: “We are in discussions with the board in the mean time. All of this has been executed in dialogue with them.

“Obviously we want to start with a world title contest. We would need the WBC, say, to be comfortable with Board of Control officials, some of whom are WBC officials anyway. The challenge with all of this is keeping the numbers down.”