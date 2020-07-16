Ed Vaughan hands in trainers’ licence | Racing News

Newmarket handler Ed Vaughan has announced he is to give up training later in the summer season.

Vaughan, who has sent out multiple Group and Listed winners since taking out fully a licence in 2004, claimed still another noteworthy success with Dame Malliot in the Princess of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket just last week.

However, that he cited economic concerns because the driving force behind your decision to relinquish his licence.

He said: “I haven’t just woken up and chose to do this. It’s been on my mind for a while now seems the proper time to finish off training here in the united kingdom.

“As everyone is aware, with the reductions in prize money and the expense of running a business being so high, the economics of training in Britain are not good. I’m taking this decision now because I can see things getting worse in the next year.

“I wouldn’t rule out training elsewhere, but with 25 horses, as we have here, I just don’t see a future for doing that in the UK because I think things are going to get very tough when we are already in the situation where we have prize money that hardly covers the cost of keeping a horse in training for a month.”

Vaughan has based part of his enterprize model on trading horses abroad, in particular to Australia through his association with bloodstock agent Paul Moroney.

He added: “I’ve trained horses here to carry on their careers in places like Australia after putting a European-style base for their training, and they’ve gone on and done well down there, winning a few races plus some of them won over $400,000.

“I have a good idea of the type of horse that’s required and the level and style of racing you need for various jurisdictions. We’ve also done well selling horses to Hong Kong and America.”

Vaughan spent four years in the United States after graduating from the Irish National Stud course and broke in Dubai Millennium when employed by Darley in Ireland.

He served as Assistant Trainer to dual Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Noel Chance, before joining the late Alec Stewart in Newmarket. Following Stewart’s death in 2004, Vaughan started training in his own right and that he moved to the historic Machell Place Stables in 2011.

Alan Pickering was the very first owner to aid Vaughan in his training venture and the pair won the Group Three Winter Derby with Robin Hoods Bay.

Vaughan said: “Alan has become a valued friend and I would like to state my gratitude to all my owners also to my staff for their continued support.

“A special mention is a result of Anthony Oppenheimer: we’ve shared plenty of success together, of late with Dame Malliot. I have to also thank Colin Murfitt, who is a huge wonderful landlord, owner and friend through the years.

“There have been some great days, and I feel blessed to have met some wonderful people along the way. All these friendships I can take with me on the next stage of the journey, which will be somewhere in this industry that I love.”