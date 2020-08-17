Ed Sheeran’s first demo album is up for sale

The 29-year-old vocalist, who is now among the world’s greatest pop acts, taped “Spinning Man” in 2004 at the age of 13, after experiencing his first heartbreak.

Opening up about the demo in his 2014 book “Ed Sheeran: A Visual Journey,” he exposed that 19 of the 20 copies he made remained in his belongings and admitted he did not desire anybody else to get their hands on a copy.

“There are probably 20 copies of ‘Spinning Man’ in existence, and I have 19 of them. I don’t want anyone else to get hold of a copy!” he composed “Most of the songs were about a girl called Claire. She was my first love when I was 13.”

He continued: “She was my first love when I was 13. It was a really innocent love, and we just ever held hands, however it lasted a reasonable quantity of time. Then came my first ravaging break-up

“Looking back, it really wasn’t that bad, but at the time it was soul-shattering. When she left me, I wrote a lot of songs off the back of it — my first love songs.” “Spinning Man” includes 14 tracks with titles that sum up his teenage angst, consisting of “Misery,” On My Mind” and (oh, bless him!) “Moody Ballad of Ed.” A picture provided by British music souvenirs auction home Omega Auctions reveals a teenage Sheeran strumming a guitar. According to the listing, Sheeran provided the CD to a household good friend in 2009 …

