Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn welcome baby daughter Lyra Antarctica

The couple’s “beautiful and healthy daughter” Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran was born recently, Sheeran wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” he included.

“We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

Sheeran and Seaborn initially satisfied at school when Sheeran was 11. They reconnected in the summertime of 2015 and started dating.

Sheeran proposed in December 2017, and the set wed in January 2019. Last year, the couple appeared in their very first video together for his single “Put It All on Me,” where they were seen in their London house dancing and snuggling for the electronic camera. Beneath each couple was a caption with a description of how they fell in love. For Sheeran and Seaborn, it checked out: “Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard.” “They made out at the castle on the hill,” the caption continued. “A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019.” Sheeran’s newest album “No. 6 Collaborations Project” was launched in 2019 to much success, ending up being the 2nd fastest selling album in 2019, according to the Official UK Charts Company. In August 2019, Sheeran revealed that he …

