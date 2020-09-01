Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn announce birth of daughter Lyra

Image copyright

Getty/Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and his spouse Cherry Seaborn have actually revealed the birth of their very first kid – a daughter called Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The vocalist stated the couple were on “cloud nine” after their daughter’s arrival recently.

Sheeran went back to Instagram for the very first time because December to share the news and thank the “amazing delivery team”.

He included: “We are completely in love with her.”

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you,” Sheeran stated in his very first Instagram post because December 2019.

“Last week, with the assistance of a remarkable shipment group, Cherry provided birth to our stunning and healthy daughter -Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x”

