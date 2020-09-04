Ed Reed thinks Earl Thomas should join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

Ed Reed has an idea where former Baltimore Raven Earl Thomas could win a Super Bowl in 2020. Reed is also hopeful NFL owners will work with their players in new ways this season.

Ed Reed knows what it is like to compete against Tom Brady when the lights are brightest. Reed’s Ravens beat Brady’s Patriots on their way to a Super Bowl XLVII win over San Francisco 34-31. The AFC championship game was a Raven domination 28-13 with the Ravens picking off Brady twice.

Reed has an incredible amount of respect for Brady and remains a believer in the 43-year old as he moves onto Tampa Bay. When asked if Brady would be successful this upcoming season, Reed went all-in.

Could Earl Thomas be the latest big-name NFL player to join Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Ed Reed thinks he’d be a perfect fit.

“No doubt, I thought they might make a run for the championship,” Reed said. “That division they are in be shaky at times. Right now I put the Saints up there, but Tom Brady knows what to do when it comes to division games.”

Reed does think Brady could use some help on the defensive side of the football and has a now-former Baltimore Raven in mind.

“It might not be a bad place for Earl (Thomas) to wind up,” Reed said. “On that defensive side, they need some leadership knowing that Tom and…