Ed Oliver, former University of Houston standout and current Buffalo Bills star arrested on DWI charge in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas– Former University of Houston standout and current Buffalo Bills defensive take on Ed Oliver was incarcerated over the weekend break on a DWI charge.

It occurred time after 9 p.m. Saturday on FM 242 near Patton Village in Montgomery County.

A witness called 911 to report a white Ford Super Duty pick-up drawing a trailer was weaving in and out of lanes in between FM 1485 and the Eastex Freeway, according to a declaration from the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s workplace.

After drawing Oliver over, authorities claimed they found he suffered yet it had not been clear if alcohol was a variable. Video of the website traffic quit revealed Oliver going through an area soberness examination.

Oliver was arrested on a violation DWI charge and a violation charge of illegally lugging a tool after authorities claim a gun was located in his car.

Oliver went to Westfield High School and went on to the University of Houston prior to he was prepared by the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

“We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information,” a rep from the Bills company claimed in a declaration. “We will have no further comment at this point.”

