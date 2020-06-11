Ed Gordon Urges Joe Biden to Support Reparations for African-Americans



Play video content

Exclusive TMZ.com

Ed Gordon‘s all for reparations, and thinks any reasonable person who acknowledges America’s history of racial injustice toward black people should be too … so he is calling on Joe Biden to take a stance.

The journalist, composer of “Conversations in Black: On Power, Politics, and Leadership” and BET staple hosted a virtual NAACP town hall with the presidential candidate Wednesday night, and when asked about reparations … Joe seemed open to the idea but had some stipulations.

Ed joined us Thursday on “TMZ Live” to share his accept the issue of reparations, and in addition told us whether Biden’s missing the mark.

The Presidential hopeful unmasked he wanted Native Americans to participate any reparations program, but Ed told us why he does not think that’s necessary.

He says the reality is black people have received unfair treatment since the days of slavery up to the present … and it’s really way overdue to stop denying it.

Not only that, but that he believes the onus of rectifying the centuries or racism simply can’t fall on the oppressed — white people need to work on it too.