Ecuador says some Chinese vessels near Galapagos have cut communications systems By Reuters

©Reuters Ecuador’s Defence Minister Oswaldo Jarrin holds a press conference about a Chinese fishing fleet operating near the Galapagos Islands, in Guayaquil



By Yuri Garcia

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (Reuters) – Ecuador’s militaries stated on Tuesday that lots of vessels from a primarily Chinese fishing fleet that is running near the Galapagos (NASDAQ:-RRB- Islands have switched off tracking systems to avoid tracking of their activities.

Of around 325 ships still fishing in the waters near the environmentally delicate Galapagos, 149 have at some point in current months cut off communications, Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Darwin Jarrin informed press reporters.

Some had actually likewise altered the vessels’ names to prevent guidance, he stated.

“In this period, 149 ships have turned off their satellite systems … we know the name of the ships,” Jarrin stated throughout an interview. He decreased to determine the vessels.

The problem comes as the South American country is looking for to avoid unsustainable fishing off its coast while likewise preventing a conflict with China, its biggest investor and a significant market for its shrimp export organisation.

An agent of the Chinese embassy decreased to comment.

Ecuador says the fleet has actually not entered its territorial waters. But …