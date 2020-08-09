Ecuador navy surveils huge Chinese fishing fleet near Galapagos By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Fishing boats are seen from an airplane of the Ecuadorian navy after a fishing fleet of primarily Chinese- flagged ships was spotted in a worldwide passage that surrounds the Galapagos Islands’ special financial zone, in the Pacific Ocean



2/5

By Santiago Arcos

ABOARD ECUADOREAN NAVY AIRPLANE (Reuters) – Ecuador’s navy is carrying out monitoring of a huge Chinese fishing fleet that is running near the secured waters of the Galapagos (NASDAQ:-RRB- Islands, in the middle of issues about the ecological effect of fishing in the location of the environmentally delicate islands.

The navy performed a patrol objective on Friday that consisted of a flyover of the area where the hulking vessels are fishing, along with reconnaissance by military patrol ships. An overall of 340 vessels are presently in the location, the navy stated, compared to some 260 reported last month.

Images taken as part of the flyover, that included reporters, revealed that a minimum of among the vessels seemed aging and in requirement of upkeep.

Ecuador’s Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Darwin Jarrin, stated the navy has actually approached Colombia and Peru to share info and look for a local action to the vessels, the majority of which can hold up to 1,000 tonnes of catch.

…