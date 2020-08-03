Ecuador clinches $17.4bn debt deal with bondholders

Ecuador reached a conclusive arrangement with its bondholders on Monday to reorganize its $174 bn of sovereign debt, marking an essential turning point in its efforts to put its financial resources on a surer footing and deal with coronavirus.

The federal government stated in a statement it had “obtained the requisite consents to modify all series of eligible bonds”, without needing to sweeten the preliminary deal it made to financial institutions last month. It stated it anticipated the arrangement to be settled by August 12 “or as soon as practicable thereafter” and no behind August 20.

The deal will offer the Andean country partial debt relief on $10 bn over the next 4 years and another $6bn in between 2025 and2030 Bondholders will accept a hairstyle of 9 percent on capital payments, conserving Ecuador more than $1.5 bn.

Reeling from the pandemic and a drop in the cost of oil, which represents about a 3rd of its export profits, Ecuador will not need to pay anything to bondholders this year and will just be required to make modest interest payments of $79 m next year. Capital payments will be postponed up until 2026, and some responsibilities will be pressed back to 2040.

“Great news for Ecuador!” President Len ín Morenotweeted “This will free up funding for social protection and economic recovery.”

The nation’s bond …