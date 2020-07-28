ECOXGEAR EcoTrek GDI-EXTRK210 Rugged Waterproof Floating Portable Bluetooth Wireless 100 Watt Stereo Smart Speaker and PA System (Gray)



The ecotrek Bluetooth AM/FM speaker meets IP67 International waterproof and dustproof standards so it is 100% waterproof, submersible, and even floats. It has a bright and large LED display with back-lit buttons that make it easy to operate for night viewing. The ecotrek connects via Bluetooth 4.2 to your device so you can wirelessly stream your music from up to 100 feet away. A 100-watt dynamic power amplifier for a massive stereo sound. A user adjustable EQ with 5 different Preset EQ modes so you can tune the audio output to match your listening preference. A 6-way speaker system with two 5.25-Inch full range speakers, two 5.25-Inch rear passive woofers and two 2.5-Inch tweeters for True wireless stereo (TWS) sound. Connect to the 1/8-inch (3.5mm) auxiliary audio input jack (aux-in) to play from any wired audio source. Listen to your favorite radio stations on the digital AM/FM radio with 6 radio station presets. Use our EcoTalk feature with built-in microphone for Siri and Google support plus speakerphone capability. Plug your devices in with the convenient 5V, 2.1a USB port for fast portable device charging. The ecotrek also includes a 1/4-inch (6.35mm) external microphone jack to plug in a microphone (sold separately) for PA and karaoke use. Our disconnect feature makes it possible to link 2 ecotrek’s together at a distance up to 30 feet apart and be completely immersed in sound with true wireless stereo (TWS). you can pair to any other ECOXGEAR speaker that supports the connect feature, including the ecoboulder speaker. Enjoy continuous play when plugged in. Up to 50+ hours of playtime at typical listening levels; 10+ hours at max volume levels and up to 100 hours on standby or very low volume levels on battery power. If no music is played for 30 minutes, The speaker will automatically power off to save power. The battery fully recharges in 7-8 hours. Note: EcoConnect only supports Bluetooth audio. Am/FM and aux-in not supported

100 watts at max output power drives a pair of 2.5-inch tweeters, 2 full range 5.25-inch speakers and dual 5.25-inch passive subwoofers for a balanced, stereo sound with crisp highs, clear vocals, warm midrange, and deep bass; ECOCONNECT compatible – pair two units together within 30-feet of each other for TrueWireless Sound (TWS)

Connect to Siri or Ok Google to control you music with a simple touch of the ECOTALK button; Play continuously on standard AC plug-in power, or built-in battery for 10+ hours at full volume; Up to 50+ hours on low volume; Battery fully re-charges in 7-8 hours

Tune the audio output to match your listening preference with 6 preset EQ mode settings; Back-lit buttons and large LED display for night viewing; A fast 5V, 2.1A USB output port to charge all your USB compatible devices

3 year parts and labor warranty: Take it with you camping, hiking, rafting or poolside – no worries, just play; External microphone jack for PA or Karaoke function (mic sold separately)