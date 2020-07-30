ECOTRIC Electric Foldable Fat Tire Bike 48V/13AH Li-ion Battery 500W Motor 20″ 4.0 inch Fat Tire Aluminum Frame Electric Mountain Beach Snow Ebike Bicycle



ECOTRIC powerful fat tire electric bike with 48V/13AH removable Lithium battery and 500W brushless rear geared motor. Bike weight: 29.8 kg (65.7 LB). Aluminum Frame. Charging time: 6-8 hours. (The battery is removable, so you can take the battery to your home or office to recharge. Distance Per Charge：23-28 miles (Electric Only).

20” X 4.0” Fat Tire for All Terrain. Tire size: 20 * 4.0”, Anti-skidding, adapt to snow, sand and other complex topography. Inner tube: 20×4.0/4.9. Front and Rear Disc Brakes. Outage braking system and Mechanical braking system, work along both lines, provide security for your trip. Battery lock and power lock function.

Pure electric maximum speed：23.5 Mph (Maximum speed can be set) (Shimano External 7 Speed Gear). Twist Throttle AND Pedal Assist. Throttle Type: Variable Speed Control – 1/2 Twist Throttle. S900 LCD DISPLAY PANEL, 36V Power display, five speed cycle display, 6KM cruise at constant speed, Speed limit can be set, One key repair function.

Bike SIZE [Total length: 1768mm; Handlebar to ground: 1150 mm; Saddle to ground: 840-990 mm; Center distance of two wheels: 1185mm. Horizontal distance from the frame head tube to the seat cushion: 640 mm]. Small deviations may exist, but they will be within the margin of error.

NOTE: To keep the battery alive, our warehouse uses an extension charging cord (batteries need to be charged regularly to keep them alive), the cord is no use for you. If you receive this cord, please ignore it, there is a professional charger in our packages, please use the correct charging equipment to charge.