ECOTRIC 20″ New Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike Beach Snow Bicycle ebike 500W Electric Moped Electric Mountain Bicycles … (White and Black)



Price: $815.00

Strong driving force 500W Motor Battery: 36V 12ah Lithium Cell.Charging time: 6-8 hours. If you need a folding bike with a higher configuration, you can search for the ASIN B07W93D67V on Amazon.

20” X 4.0” Fat Tire For All Terrain.Front and Rear Disc Brakes Aluminum Frame.

SIZE [Total length: 1768mm; The height of the bicycle’s handle bar to the ground: 1150mm; The height of the saddle to ground (lowest/highest):840-990mm; Center distance of two wheels: 1185mm]. Small deviations may exist, but they will be within the margin of error.

Max Speed：20 Mph ( Shimano External 7 Speed Gear)

Throttle Type : Variable Speed Control – 1/2 Twist Throttle