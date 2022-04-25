Today, within the framework of the “Citizen’s Voice” program, Hripsime Kocharyan, the founder of the “Eco Bag with Me” social enterprise, participated in the discussion entitled “Ecopag as an Alternative Development Direction”.

Initially, the program was implemented only in Yerevan, which was joined by mothers who have children with problems. “For almost 2 years we searched and found mothers who provided sewing skills in various educational complexes and workshops. 54 mothers, this year we have another mother who has not yet graduated, and so we started working. “At first we did not publish because we did not have quantity, then we started working in 2020,” said Hripsime Kocharyan and continued. “They started producing eco-bags to replace plastic bags to help reduce natural waste. “It is very good that there is such an initiative, because the economy is developing and it also helps people to raise their level of consciousness and buy an alternative to plastic bags, cloth bags, whether they are eco or colored.”

At the moment, they only sew bags, but they have mothers who have also studied clothing modeling for a year and they have already separated and have another independent production. “We have mothers who have learned other skills, such as pottery, jewelry, etc. We have a mother who makes her own jewelry and is able to achieve some success. “We are currently working with 12 mothers,” said Hripsime.

He also mentioned that at this moment they have their stable place in the market. “We are positioned in the market, we also have competitors, but it only helps to increase our orders,” said Hripsime Kocharyan, adding that during her work she understood that she definitely wanted to work with women from Lori. And since January of this year, they are also cooperating with 4 women living in Alaverdi. “In this case, it does not matter to us whether they have a baby or not. They already have some restrictions on getting a job while living in the region. Alaverdi is a reserve area, and if our mothers are busy, we will send them to Alaverdi and try to provide women with certain orders here as well. ”

During the program, the prospects for the production and development of eco-bags in Alaverdi will be discussed.

Speaking about the upcoming programs, Hripsime informed that besides the eco-bags, they also plan to create other products. “Now we also want to start producing T-shirts and hoodies so that we can ensure the stability of our women’s groups and create new jobs, and it is very important for us that mothers and women feel satisfied with their work,” Hripsime concluded.

Tatevik GHAZARYAN