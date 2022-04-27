LUYS analyzed the socio-economic developments of the RA economy in January-March 2022, based on the data published by the RA Statistical Committee.

In this section we present the most remarkable economic developments.

NKR economy, 2020 has not yet recovered from the crisis and is on the verge of a new crisis

2022 In January, the economic activity indicators were quite high due to the effect of the base, but since February, the growth rate has been slowing down. And since the end of February, under the negative effects of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the index of economic activity in Armenia (WIP) has sharply slowed down. Thus, in 2022 In March, the WIT was 6.7%, slowing by about 1.5 percentage points compared to the previous month. As a result, in January-March, the WIT amounted to 9.6%, slowing by 1.7 percentage points compared to the previous month. The slowdown is mainly due to lower industry’s trade benefits (0.8 և 2.8 percentage points, up from 2.5 և 3.1 percentage points in the previous month).

The agricultural sector declined again by about 5.4%, with a negative contribution of 0.6 percentage points to the total WIT

Factors that are external shocks to the Armenian economy are accelerating the slowdown of the economy even more. This phenomenon will continue in the coming months. That is why both rating agencies (Moodys, Fitch, S&P) and international financial institutions (World Bank, IMF) have already reduced the 2022 RA economic growth forecast – up to 1% to 2% range.

“The industry has suffered significantly as a result of the external shock

The real output of the industry in 2022 In January, the industry fell sharply by 6.9% compared to the same month of the previous year, as a result of which the growth of the industry slowed down sharply in January-March, making 3.1%, as compared to 9.0% in the previous month. The sharp slowdown may be due to the disruption of exports of both mining and some industries (mainly alcoholic beverages) due to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The growth rate of services has accelerated, which may be due to the increase in the number of arrivals from Russia

2022 The growth rate of services has been quite high since the beginning of the year, due to the significant decline in services in the negative social-psychological environment of the previous year. In February, along with the slowdown in economic growth, there was a slight slowdown in services, which, however, did not continue in March. The reason is the influx of Russian citizens to Armenia, which is a certain positive impact on the Armenian economy due to the situation. Under these conditions, the growth of services in March was about 25.9%, accelerating by 6.9 percentage points compared to the previous month.

“The growth rate of the trade sector has also accelerated, which may be due to the increase in the inflow of Russian citizens.

2022 In March, the growth rate of trade began to accelerate after the slowdown in February, amounting to 6.6%. However, the growth rate of trade in January-March continued to slow down to 7.6%. The trade sector has also been positively affected by those arriving in Armenia from Russia. However, as with services, these increases may be temporary, as citizens from Russia may return if the situation improves somewhat.

“Export growth has slowed sharply due to external shocks

2022 Export growth in March was 4.0%, slowing down by 7.5 times compared to February. The reason for the slowdown, as in the case of industrial decline, is the logistical problems of export exports following the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“The growth rate of import volumes has sharply slowed down, but was significantly higher than the growth rate of exports, which worsened the trade balance.

Import growth in 2022 In March, it was 22.5%, slowing down by 32.6 percentage points compared to the previous month. Continuation of such a situation can create additional risks in terms of external stability.

ℹ️ Full analysis: https://bit.ly/3vk664b

Luys information platform