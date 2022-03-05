Continued devaluation of the ruble will have a significant “negative impact” on Armenia in the short term. It is too early to talk about the possible impact in the long run. Economist Vardan Bostanjyan stated this in a conversation with “Fact”, referring to the significant devaluation of the ruble exchange rate in the Armenian currency market against the background of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Before referring to the main influences, the economist mentioned. “I think the Russians also assessed the possible economic losses before the conflict. I want to think that I have plans to get out of this situation as soon as possible. If it succeeds, which, in my opinion, is a possibility, the corresponding damage to Armenia will be somewhat neutralized. But today the situation is not so good for us, conditioned only by the devaluation of the ruble. By and large, we have almost 3 million compatriots working in Russia. “If before this situation, let’s say, they were able to earn $ 1,000 in a certain period of time, they will already earn $ 600 against the background of the devaluation of the ruble.”

Vardan Bostanjyan stressed that in the case of our country, the economic risks arising from this conflict may be greater, taking into account the lack of necessary governance.

“I say with regret, but against the background of this conflict, Armenia is like a shard that has fallen into the vortex of the ocean. I say this especially considering the fact that our whole governance as such is very superficial. At least in this situation, we should have relied on our economic policy to do everything possible to get out of all this with minimal damage. But no: We have a whole system of uncertainties. In the context of all this, it is impossible to think that one or two employees in the whole market can correct the situation. In such situations, it is accepted all over the world that states intervene so that citizens do not find themselves in a worse situation. They hand over land to us, they hand over land, և, in general, it is not clear what they are doing. Apart from these problems, there is a complete lack of professionalism. It is enough to look at the point of view of the most responsible sphere of our country, the person responsible for the economy, the minister, everything will be clear in that sense. Nothing can be understood from his words. “If there were no external challenges, only that circumstance is already a risk,” said the economist.

Anna BADALYAN

