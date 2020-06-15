Economic fallout from a pandemic hitting UK was never modelled, senior civil servants admit

No planning was done for the enormous economic damage likely to be brought on by a pandemic hitting the UK, senior civil servants have admitted.

The government modelled the effect on the health service and on local government’s ability to cope, but did no step-by-step work on businesses having to power down and on staff being laid off, MPs were told.

“That’s extraordinary,” said Meg Hillier, the chairman of the Commons committee investigating preparations before Covid-19, adding: “I’m quite dumbstruck by that.”





The absence of planning emerged as a quartet of Whitehall permanent civil servants were questioned on the department’s a reaction to coronavirus, in the very beginning of the year and since.

In 2017, Exercise Cygnus simulated an influenza pandemic, concluding Britain was maybe not adequately prepared and predicting the crisis that was later to unfold in care domiciles.

A Conservative MP, James Wild, pointed out that Rishi Sunak’s help packages needed to be reworked many times in March and April, as the economy had to be virtually shut down.

Asked if work was done “to prepare our economic response”, Alex Chisholm the head of the Cabinet Office replied: “I’m not area of any direct actions that were taken on the economic side.”

