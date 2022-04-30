EcoDili city sabbatical in Dilijan |: Morning

Today in Dilijan a big city Saturday took place, which was attended by more than 1000 Dilijan residents, city guests, tourists, representatives of the business sphere.

The 9 cleaning areas of the city were selected by the residents of Dilijan community, who cleaned the Shamakhyan district, the lake, Getapnya street, the amphitheater, the area of ​​the church under construction, and a number of other districts.

The initiative was implemented in cooperation with the Tourism and Urban Development (TUF) Charitable Foundation, the Dilijan Community Center, and the Dilijan Municipality.

TUF Foundation, which has been implementing cultural, educational and tourism development programs in Dilijan for more than 10 years, aims to promote the active involvement of Dilijan residents in preserving Dilijan as an ecologically clean city. Taking into account the problem of garbage collection in Dilijan, in recent months the foundation has also carried out netting near all garbage trucks in the city.

On the eve of the Sabbath, within the framework of the initiative, eco-bags made by the Dilijan community center were provided to all kiosks and shops in Dilijan. This initiative is an attempt to spread the culture of using ecologically harmless bags among the residents.

After the sabbath, a festive concert was held in Dilijan city park with the participation of “Gata” band and “Karin” folk dance ensemble, which was attended by the participants of the sabbath, the guests of the city and the tourists.

Lia Ghagharyan

Photos by TUF Foundation