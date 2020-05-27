ECHR to deliver advisory opinion over Robert Kocharyan’s case – Panorama

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will deliver an advisory opinion (No. P16-2019-001) in writing on 29 May 2020 at 11 a.m., in response to a request from the Constitutional Court of Armenia, it mentioned in a press release.

The case considerations the interpretation of a provision within the Criminal Code of Armenia of 2009 on the overthrow of the constitutional order and its software within the mild of Article 7 (no punishment with out legislation) of the European Convention on Human Rights within the context of a case in opposition to former President Robert Kocharyan.

Kocharyan has been charged below Article 300.1 of the 2009 Criminal Code (entitled “Overthrow of the Constitutional order”) with offences which have been alleged to have been dedicated in relation to occasions which occurred in February and March 2008, when protests broke out over a disputed presidential election, ECHR mentioned. At that point, a distinct provision of the previous Criminal Code, Article 300 (“usurpation of power”), was in power, it added.

A request from Armenia’s highest court docket for an advisory opinion, the second because the entry into power of Protocol No. 16 to the European Convention on Human Rights on 1 August 2018, was launched on 2 September 2019.

It was accepted by the Panel of the Grand Chamber on 2 October and a Grand Chamber was shaped on 7 October in accordance with Rule 24 § 2 (h) of the Rules of Court.

Earlier on 18 July, the Constitutional Court mentioned it was looking for recommendation from the European court docket and the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe over the case on figuring out the compliance of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code, which penalizes the overthrowing of the constitutional order, with the Constitution of Armenia.