ECHR ruling on Safarov case more significant for Armenia than the family of lieutenant Margaryan, lawyer says – Panorama

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling on case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan and Hungary is extraordinarily vital for Armenia, lawyer Siranush Sahakyan, representing the authorized successors of Gurgen Margaryan instructed a press convention on Tuesday.

“After 16 years of consistent struggle, we restored the justice,” Sahakyan stated, recalling the homicide case that befell in 2004 and the subsequent life sentence ruling by the Hungarian court docket. Sahakyan reminded that Safarov was presupposed to be eligible for parole in 30 years based on the ruling of the Hungarian court docket.

“What we saw in reality is that Safarov was set free after active works between the authorities of Azerbaijan and Hungary in order and was supposed to serve the sentence imposed on him in motherland. However, right after the extradition, he was pardoned and glorified, promoted and awarded benefits,” Sahakyan stated, including Safarov is free so far.

The lawyer famous that the ECHR judgement clearly recorded that the accountability of human proper safety was put on Azerbaijan as properly. “The main achievement is that Azerbaijan will be held responsible. Not the murderer but the state of Azerbaijan is the addressee of all the future actions and measures.”

Sahakyan subsequent pointed to the incontrovertible fact that the ECHR recorded {that a} violation of the proper to life had taken place and that Azerbaijan practiced discriminatory insurance policies in respect of Armenians.

“This is the first ever ruling by an international tribunal that clearly recognized the anti-Armenian discriminatory policy and hatred exercised by Azerbaijan. The legal consequences of the judgment imply elimination of discrimination by Azerbaijan against Armenians, among other things” Sahakyan stated.

“Our struggle was of legal and moral nature. I want to thank the relatives of Gurgen Margaryan, Hayk Mukuchyan, who could put aside their grief and stand by us in restoring the justice at the state level. This became possible only thanks to individuals,” Sahakyan stated, reminding the family of the sufferer had not requested for materials compensation for the harm suffered.