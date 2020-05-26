ECHR rules violation of right to life, prohibition of discrimination by Azerbaijan in Gurgen Margaryan’s case – Panorama

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) released a < a target ="_blank" href= "https://hudoc.echr.coe.int/eng# {%22 itemid %22: [%22001-202524%22]}" rel ="nofollow noopener noreferrer" > reasoningin theCase of(******************************************************************** )as well asMinasyan v.Azerbaijan as well as Hungary.

The court held that there had actually been a step-by-stepviolationbyAzerbaijanofArticle 2(rightto life)of theEuropean(************************************************************************************ )on HumanRights as well as aviolationof Article 14(prohibitionofdiscrimination).

According to the reasoning, there has actually been no reason for theAzerbaijani authorities ‘failing (************************************************************************************************** )impose the penalty of armed forces policeman RamilSafarov as well as(************************************************************************************************** )in result give him immunity for a major hate criminal offense.

ECHR has actually requiredAzerbaijan (************************************************************************************************** )pay the candidates collectively, within 3 months from the day on which the judgment comes to be last, ₤15, 143.It has actually discovered noviolationby(***********************************************************************

).

The(*********************************************************************************************************** )worried the governmental excuse offeredtoSafarov killer as well as his launch following his transfer from Hungary to Azerbaijan to offer the remainder of his sentence.

The candidates are 2 Armenian nationals, Hayk Makuchyan as well as Samvel Minasyan, that is currently deceased, that were birthed in 1975 as well as 1958 specifically. Minasyan’s widow as well as their 2 youngsters are seeking the case in his stead.

In 2004, Makuchyan as well as Minasyan’s nephew, Gurgen Margaryan, both participants of the Armenian armed forces, went to an English- language program in Budapest arranged by the NATO- funded “Partnership for Peace” program. The program consisted of 2 individuals from each of the previous Soviet states, consisting of Azerbaijan.

During the program, Safarov killed Minasyan’s nephew while he was sleeping by guillotining him with an axe. He additionally attempted to get into Makuchyan’s area prior to being apprehended by the Hungarian authorities.

The Azerbaijani policeman was founded guilty of extremely terrible as well as conscious murder as well as prep work of murder as well as punished to life jail time by the Hungarian courts, with an opportunity of conditional launch after 30 years.

During the criminal procedures Safarov revealed no regret, confessing that he had actually killed Mr Minasyan’s nephew on account of his Armenian beginning as well as due to the fact that the Armenian individuals in the program had actually prompted as well as buffooned him.

In 2012, complying with a demand by the Azerbaijani authorities, the policeman was moved to Azerbaijan, in conformity with the Council of Europe Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, to offer the remainder of his sentence.

However, upon his arrival in Azerbaijan, Safarov was notified that he had actually obtained a governmental excuse as well as was launched. He was additionally advertised to the ranking of significant at a public event, approved a level as well as paid 8 years of income debts.

The candidates declared that Azerbaijan had actually been in charge of substantive as well as step-by-step infractions of Article 2 (right to life) of the European Convention on Human Rights due to the fact that the assault had actually been performed by an Azerbaijani armed forces policeman as well as due to the fact that he had actually been provided an excuse which stopped the complete enforcement of his sentence. They whined that Hungary had actually additionally gone against Article 2 of the Convention by providing as well as implementing the ask for the policeman’s transfer without acquiring appropriate binding guarantees that he would certainly finish his jail sentence in Azerbaijan.

They additionally declared under Article 14 (prohibition of discrimination) in combination with Article 2 that the assault had actually been an ethnically inspired hate criminal offense which the Azerbaijani federal government had actually recognized as well as backed by providing the policeman a governmental excuse as well as a promo.